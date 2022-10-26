Graham Potter Provides Update On Mateo Kovacic
Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has not had the start to the season he would have hoped for. He has been dealing with injuries consistently and now may be faced with a fresh injury concern following the Blues' match in Austria on Tuesday.
The Croatian has been dealing with a knee injury for most of the season and the way that the fixtures have lined up, particularly due to the upcoming World Cup and the need to plan around this interruption, have made this injury difficult to recover from.
His performances have suffered from this injury but the 28-year-old looked back to his best against Salzburg. Nonetheless, he was substituted and now seems to be sweating another potential knock
Graham Potter was asked for the reasoning behind the substitution, given Kovacic's influence on the match, and detailed a potential injury concern.
"There was a bit of tightness [in his calf]. Hopefully, it is not too bad."
The Croatian was back to his usual self on Tuesday, getting involved up and down the pitch and even getting on the score sheet courtesy of a left-footed effort in the first half.
The Blues need Kovacic fit and firing and all involved will be hoping for good news regarding this potential injury.
