Graham Potter Reflects On 'Deserved' Brighton & Hove Albion Defeat

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea suffered a 4-1 loss on Potter's return to the Amex.

Graham Potter failed to match Thomas Tuchel's record of seven wins and three draws in the first 10 matches at the reigns for Chelsea, following his side's 4-1 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday. 

Goals from Leandro Trossard and Pascal Groß were matched by two own goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah, whilst Kai Havertz got back on the scoresheet for the Blues. 

It was a game where the score line reflected the performance and the head coach has admitted that Brighton got exactly what they deserved from a lacklustre Chelsea. 

"They [Brighton] played well, the atmosphere was really intense here," he told Sky Sports post-match, "We didn’t necessarily match that level of intensity. We had some opportunities to test the keeper, but it was too open and Brighton were dangerous.

"We were pushing and pushing and throwing players on, but Brighton deserved it. You have to say congratulations to them. Brighton were better at what they did, so we have to take that as a lesson – even though that’s a painful one for us.

"You have to congratulate Brighton. The intensity was there and we suffered a little bit. The players are an honest bunch – we win and lose together – so we have to take stock and move forward."

The loss will leave Chelsea in sixth in the Premier League table, should Manchester United topple West Ham United and take their place in fifth this evening. 

