Graham Potter Shares His Emotions Following The Queen's Passing

A whirlwind few days last week saw Thomas Tuchel being dismissed on Wednesday, and then quickly replaced by Thursday, with Brighton and Hove Albion's Graham Potter.

However, with the passing of Queen Elizabeth II occurring on the same day, joining the Blues wasn't as joyous as the new head coach thought it would have been.

In his first pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea's clash with RB Salzburg, Potter opened up about what the experience will always mean to him on such a contrasting 24 hours.

The Europa Conference League paid its respects to the late monarch across each of the fixtures on Thursday. IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

"It was one of those days, in 20/30/40 years time, it will be an easy for me to answer. Seismic day on all levels. Personal exciting news of being here," he said.

"Without sounding silly, I was the main news. Then sadly, the Queen, who has been in all our lives, passed away. Then you think about your own childhood memories with my mum and dad. Queen's jubilee, Royal Family event/wedding.

"Then you think about how constant she has been. Quickly thoughts are with the family."

Potter and assistant coach Billy Reid smiling during Chelsea's training session at Cobham. IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea's upcoming home fixture versus Salzburg in the Champions League on Wednesday is their final match of September, as the Queen's funeral on 19 Monday has caused the postponement of three Premier League games this weekend.

When asked about this, Potter simply said: "That's part of the schedule. It is what it is."

