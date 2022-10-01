Graham Potter Shares His Post-Match Thoughts After His 2-1 Victory Over Crystal Palace

It was the first of many today after Chelsea managed to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park.

The home side took an early lead after Odsonne Edouard latched on to a perfect cross from Jordon Ayew, smashing the ball into the top left corner, leaving Kepa Arrizabalga with no chance.

Summer signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang then equalised the score right before the break after a long ball was played up the pitch and flicked on by Thiago Silva landed in the path of the Gabonese forward, who then struck a powerful shot past Guaita.

The game would then become tense, with either side failing to convert their chances until the 90th minute when Chelsea found a breakthrough goal through Conor Gallagher who unleashed a long-range shot finding the top right corner, winning Chelsea the game and scoring against his former club

Following Chelsea's win, Graham Potter shared his thoughts on the game with BBC Sports

Potter said: "We're delighted with the result. It's a tough place to come. I thought we started quite well but conceded from the first action into the box. Credit to the boys, they recovered well and did not let their heads go down.

It was nice to get an equaliser and get back in the game. We had to survive moments as they are a good side with dangerous players. To be a goal down and come away with three points is fantastic so credit to the players.

There's character, that's for sure. They could've felt sorry for themselves after conceding the goal but the players stood up all the way through. There was a collective spirit among the players. We are delighted with the three points."



Chelsea will now turn their attention to next week when the Blues take on AC Milan in the Champions League and also Wolves in the Premier League on the weekend.