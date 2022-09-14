Graham Potter Speaks On A New Chelsea System After Salzburg Draw

Chelsea have taken one point from their first two Champions League fixtures which has left them bottom of group E and facing what feels like a near impossible challenge to rectify in current form.

The dismissal of Thomas Tuchel last week had fans believing new man Graham Potter would have instant answers to their slow start to the season, but it seems it's going to be a much longer process than they would have liked.

As Potter attempts to figure out what's best for his squad, he reflected on why he played the system that he did versus RB Salzburg.

IMAGO / PA Images

"It was a back three with Reece [James] and Raheem [Sterling] giving the width. It's not easy to play through the middle against their system so Reece and Raheem gave us the width. I thought we got them into good situations, Mason [Mount] too," he said (via Adam Newson).

When asked about the risk v reward of playing Sterling at wing-back, he said: "There is that, but you have to organise around that. You don't want Raheem defending in his box too often and I don't think he did. I think Marc Cucurella handled that situation well.

"I thought we got Raheem into good one-vs-one situations in the first half and in the second he got the goal. In the end, we need a second goal. But it didn't come and we're disappointed with just one point."

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea continue to stumble and fall through their 2022/23 campaign but maybe Potter's vision will be the ultimate light at the end of the tunnel.

Read More Chelsea Stories