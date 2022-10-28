Graham Potter's Words On His Brighton Return

Potter admitted that the vacant Chelsea job was not something he could ignore despite the timing of Chelsea approaching him to take it.

"The timing wasn't great for anybody, but sometimes that happens. Then it's a decision, and a decision to work here was too hard to turn down. Most of the people I've spoken to from Brighton have been supported and thankful.

The boss spoke on tomorrow's matchup and says that despite being familiar with his former players, the side being under new management means the game won't be easy, while recent performances haven't rewarded them with the right results.

Potter led Brighton to 9th last season and left them in 4th before taking the Chelsea job IMAGO / PA Images

"Roberto has been there a few weeks now, you can see the differences. Whilst I know the players well, it's a new manager and new ideas.

"They've been unlucky, their performances have been good. They haven't had too much luck from what I've seen. I know the qualities of the team."

Despite 15th and 16th placed finishes in his first two seasons at the club, Potter's three years at Brighton were seen as a huge success as he created an entertaining, tough-to-beat team and he says he is very much looking forward to a return to the seaside.

De Zerbi's side pushed Manchester City last weekend, losing 3-1 IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"They're a great bunch of lads with top staff, I enjoyed my time there. It's going to be very difficult tomorrow."

Roberto De Zerbi will be looking for his first win with Brighton tomorrow, while Potter will want to make it ten games unbeaten as Blues boss.

