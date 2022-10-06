How To Catch Chelsea Women Stars In Action Against The USA

The Women's Super League has been brought to a halt as players head off to their national squads for the first time this season having only played, at most, their opening three matches.

Chelsea Women are no different, with almost half of their roster having begun training and are set to be in action across the next week.

Jessie Fleming and Keisha Buchanan have already kicked off their friendly for Canada against Argentina, with Erin Cuthbert of Scotland and Sophie Ingle of Wales still to play this evening.

But there is one blockbuster tie which is standing out amongst the rest as four English blues take on the best team in the world in the USA at a sold-out Wembley Stadium.

Millie Bright, Jess Carter, Fran Kirby and Lauren James are all preparing for the tie in North London as both countries come into the match under the best form imaginable.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 20:00pm BST, 7th October.

United States of America

Eastern time 15:00pm ET, 7th October.

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT, 7th October.

Central time: 14:00pm CT, 7th October.

Where to Watch / Live Stream

In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV, ITV Hub, STV and the STV Player.

For the US, viewers will need access to any of the FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com or FOX Network.

