Skip to main content
How To Catch Every Chelsea Player On International Duty

IMAGO / Agencia MexSport

How To Catch Every Chelsea Player On International Duty

A total of 15 players have been called up to their respective national squads and all of them are in action this weekend.

Fans of the Premier League usually dread an international break at the start of the season, but if you're a Chelsea supporter, there perhaps couldn't be a better time to give the squad a break. 

A whirlwind four months, which have seen more personnel move in and out through the gates at Stamford Bridge than ever before, alongside a very difficult start to both the 2022/23 Premier League and Champions League campaigns will finally be brought to a halt until October. 

But, if you're missing the Blues, here's where 15 of them will be this coming weekend. 

Mateo Kovacic

Thursday 22 September 

UEFA Nations League: Croatia v Denmark 

Time: 19:45 (UK), 14:45 (EDT)

Chelsea connection: Mateo Kovacic (CRO) 

Where to Watch

Friday 23 September 

UEFA Nations League: Italy v England, Germany v Hungary 

Time: Both at 19:45 (UK), 14:45 (EDT)

Chelsea connection: Reece James (ENG), Mason Mount (ENG), Raheem Sterling (ENG), Ben Chilwell (ENG), Jorginho (ITA) and Kai Havertz (GER) 

Where to Watch 

Reece James, Eric Dier and Ben Chilwell
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Friendlies: Brazil v Ghana, Japan v USA, Morocco v Chile

Times: 19:30 (UK), 14:30 (EDT) / 13:25 (UK), 08:25 (EDT) / 20:00 (UK), 15:00 (EDT)

Chelsea connection: Thiago Silva (BRA), Christian Pulisic (USA) and Hakim Ziyech (MOR)

Catch Brazil on beIN Sports, the USA on ESPN and Morocco on TNT Sports

Saturday 24 September 

UEFA Nations League: Spain v Switzerland, Israel v Albania 

Times: Both at 19:45 (UK), 14:45 (EDT)

Chelsea connection: Cesar Azpilicueta (SPA), Denis Zakaria (SWI) and Armando Broja (ALB)

Where to Watch

Armando Broja

Friendly: Bolivia v Senegal 

Time: 18:00 (UK), 13:00 (EDT), 17:00 (GMT)

Chelsea connection: Edouard Mendy (SEN) and Kalidou Koulibaly (SEN)

Not being televised out of country. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Chelsea Joins The Race To Sign English Star Jude Bellingham

By Connor Dossi-White
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Rudiger
News

Antonio Rudiger Thanked Thomas Tuchel Following His Dismissal

By Melissa Edwards
Willian
News

'It Was The Best Decision Of My Career' - Former Blue Willian On His Move To Chelsea

By Connor Dossi-White
Callum Hudson-Odoi
News

Report: Graham Potter Interested In Recalling Callum Hudson-Odoi From Bayer Leverkusen

By Luka Foley
Christoph Freund
News

Official: Christoph Freund To Remain At RB Salzburg

By Stephen Smith
Todd Boehly
News

Report: Chelsea Meeting With Other Sporting Director Candidates

By Stephen Smith
Tim Steidten
News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Leverkusen Sporting Director Tim Steidten

By Stephen Smith
Denis Zakaria
Transfer News

'I Think I'll Be Happier In England Than Turin' - Denis Zakaria On His Chelsea Loan

By Connor Dossi-White