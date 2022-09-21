How To Catch Every Chelsea Player On International Duty

Fans of the Premier League usually dread an international break at the start of the season, but if you're a Chelsea supporter, there perhaps couldn't be a better time to give the squad a break.

A whirlwind four months, which have seen more personnel move in and out through the gates at Stamford Bridge than ever before, alongside a very difficult start to both the 2022/23 Premier League and Champions League campaigns will finally be brought to a halt until October.

But, if you're missing the Blues, here's where 15 of them will be this coming weekend.

IMAGO / Pixsell

Thursday 22 September

UEFA Nations League: Croatia v Denmark

Time: 19:45 (UK), 14:45 (EDT)

Chelsea connection: Mateo Kovacic (CRO)

Where to Watch

Friday 23 September

UEFA Nations League: Italy v England, Germany v Hungary

Time: Both at 19:45 (UK), 14:45 (EDT)

Chelsea connection: Reece James (ENG), Mason Mount (ENG), Raheem Sterling (ENG), Ben Chilwell (ENG), Jorginho (ITA) and Kai Havertz (GER)

Where to Watch

IMAGO / PA Images

Friendlies: Brazil v Ghana, Japan v USA, Morocco v Chile

Times: 19:30 (UK), 14:30 (EDT) / 13:25 (UK), 08:25 (EDT) / 20:00 (UK), 15:00 (EDT)

Chelsea connection: Thiago Silva (BRA), Christian Pulisic (USA) and Hakim Ziyech (MOR)

Catch Brazil on beIN Sports, the USA on ESPN and Morocco on TNT Sports

Saturday 24 September

UEFA Nations League: Spain v Switzerland, Israel v Albania

Times: Both at 19:45 (UK), 14:45 (EDT)

Chelsea connection: Cesar Azpilicueta (SPA), Denis Zakaria (SWI) and Armando Broja (ALB)

Where to Watch

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Friendly: Bolivia v Senegal

Time: 18:00 (UK), 13:00 (EDT), 17:00 (GMT)

Chelsea connection: Edouard Mendy (SEN) and Kalidou Koulibaly (SEN)

Not being televised out of country.

