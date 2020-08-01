Arsenal vs Chelsea: TV Channel, How to Watch/Live Stream | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea take on Arsenal in the Heads Up FA Cup final on Saturday evening at Wembley Stadium.

Frank Lampard’s side made their way into the final following a 3-1 victory against Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s Manchester United side. Olivier Giroud and Mason Mount put the Blues on their way as Harry Maguire added a third with 16 minutes to play after putting into his own net.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta’s side put in a shock performance and convincingly beat Manchester City 2-0 in the other semi-final clash courtesy of a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang brace either side of half-time.

Here's all the details you need to tune into Arsenal versus Chelsea on Saturday 1st August:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 17:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 12:30 EST

Pacific time: 09:30 PST

WATCH: Chelsea trained at Cobham ahead of trip to Wembley on Saturday to face the Gunners.

How to Watch

For all UK customers, the game will be broadcasted live on BBC One, and is available via BBC iPlayer.

US customers can tune into the final on Saturday live on ESPN+.

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Who will come out on top at Wembley and lift their first piece of silverware under their new manager - Mikel Arteta and Arsenal or Frank Lampard and Chelsea? Find out with the latest coverage here on SI.com.

