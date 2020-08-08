Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: TV Channel, How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

Chelsea take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Saturday night at the Allianz Arena.

Frank Lampard's men face a daunting 3-0 deficit from the first leg that they will need to turn over to stand any chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals of the competition, against one of the best teams in Europe in the shape of Munich who have just won their domestic Bundesliga title.

Here are all the details you need to tune into Bayern Munich versus Chelsea in the Champions League on Saturday 8th August:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:00 EST

Pacific time: 12:00 PST

How to Watch

For all UK customers, the game will be broadcasted live on BT Sport and is available via the BT Sport app.

US customers can tune into Galavision and CBS All Access.

Team News

Kingsley Coman is out for the hosts, while Leroy Sane is not eligible for Bayern following his move from Manchester City.

Chelsea will be without captain Cesar Azpilicueta [hamstring], Christian Pulisic [hamstring], Pedro [shoulder] and Willian [achilles] for the Champions League tie.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and N'Golo Kante are fit and available after they travelled to Germany with the squad, while Lewis Bate could be set to be named on the bench after also flying out with Lampard's side.

Jorginho and Marcos Alonso are also ruled out due to suspension.

