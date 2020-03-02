How to Watch/Live Stream Chelsea vs Liverpool | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea take on Premier League leaders Liverpool in the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge.

The sides meet for the first time in the competition since 2012 when Chelsea edged past the Reds 2-1 in the final at Wembley after goals from Ramires and Didier Drogba secured the silverware for the Blues.

Here's all the details you need to tune into Chelsea versus Liverpool in the FA Cup on Tuesday 3rd March:

KICK-OFF TIME

United Kingdom

It gets underway at 19:45 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 14:45 EST

Pacific time: 11:45 PST

How to Watch

For all UK customers, the game will be broadcasted live on BBC One, or will be available via the BBC iPlayer app.

US viewers can tune into the cup meeting on Tuesday live on ESPN+.

Team News

Frank Lampard confirmed Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic and N'Golo Kante will all miss the cup tie.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek will play for the under-23s on Monday and will therefore play no part.

Andreas Christensen is a major doubt after picking up a small issue, Lampard confirmed.

For Liverpool, they will be without Jordan Henderson and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Whilst James Milner and Joe Gomez are both ready to return to the side ahead of the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Click here for the full list of officials for Chelsea vs Liverpool.

