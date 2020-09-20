Chelsea vs Liverpool: How to Watch/Live stream | Premier League

Chelsea take on Liverpool in a crunch Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge looking for three points back at home in west London.

Frank Lampard's side will be looking to continue their winning start to the 2020/21 Premier League campaign with a victory over last season's champions.

Here are all the details that you need to tune in Chelsea versus Liverpool on Sunday 20 September:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 16:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 11:30 EST

Pacific time: 08:30 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports and via the Sky Go app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on NBC's streaming service Peacock.

Referee: Paul Tierney

Full list of officials here.

