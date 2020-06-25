Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Manchester City: TV Channel, How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea take on Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard's side face second-placed City on a night which could see Liverpool be crowned Premier League champions, if the Blues avoid defeat at Stamford Bridge. 

They are currently in fourth and can close the gap to Leicester City with a win against Pep Guardiola's Citizens, meanwhile the visitors will be looking to consolidate second spot and try to delay Liverpool's inevitable title triumph as much as possible. 

fbl-eng-pr-aston-villa-chelsea (28)
Chelsea resumed their Premier League season with a narrow win over Aston Villa, coming from behind after conceding against the run of play in the first-half.

Here's all the details you need to tune into Chelsea versus Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday 25th June:

----------

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:15 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:15 EST

Pacific time: 12:15 PST

----------

----------

How to Watch

For all UK customers, the game will be broadcasted live on BT Sports, and is available via the app.

US customers can tune into the clash on Thursday live on NBCSN, or can live stream the game on fuboTV.

----------

Team News

Chelsea will be without Fikayo Tomori and Callum Hudson-Odoi, with Tomori still out with a muscle injury and Hudson-Odoi still isn't match fit.

Jorginho is available for selection for the first time since the restart after he served his two-match suspension.

Man City will be without Sergio Aguero after the Argentine underwent knee surgery after he came off in their 5-0 win over Burnley on Monday night.

----------

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Click here for the full list of officials for Chelsea vs Manchester City.

----------

Who will come out on top on Thursday - Chelsea or Manchester City? Find out with the latest coverage here on SI.com.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Preview: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

Chelsea will be looking to make it three wins in a row in the Premier League when they host Manchester City on Thursday night in their first home game since the season restarted following the three month suspension.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

Chelsea versus Manchester City on Thursday 25th June will be refereed by Stuart Attwell at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

Chelsea face Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard pleased to extend Willian and Pedro's contracts until end of season

Frank Lampard has revealed his delight after Chelsea confirmed that they had agreed to extend Willian and Pedro’s contracts at the club until the end of the season.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Chelsea haven’t tabled bid for Kai Havertz

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard insists they have not made a bid for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz.

Matt Debono

Team News: Frank Lampard confirms two absentees for Man City clash

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news as they welcome Manchester City to Stamford Bridge on Thursday in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard praises super-sub Christian Pulisic after instant impact for Chelsea against Aston Villa

Frank Lampard has hailed Christian Pulisic after he came on in the second-half and started the Blues second-half comeback against Aston Villa.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic delighted to score in Chelsea's 2-1 win against Aston Villa

Christian Pulisic came off the bench for Chelsea against Aston Villa and had an instant impact for the Blues as they turned it around at Villa Park to clinch a 2-1 victory in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud seal Chelsea comeback against Aston Villa

Chelsea came from behind to claim all three points against Aston Villa courtesy of second-half goals from Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Aston Villa vs Chelsea | Premier League

The team news is in from the Midlands ahead of Chelsea's clash with Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Matt Debono