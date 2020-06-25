Chelsea vs Manchester City: TV Channel, How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea take on Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard's side face second-placed City on a night which could see Liverpool be crowned Premier League champions, if the Blues avoid defeat at Stamford Bridge.

They are currently in fourth and can close the gap to Leicester City with a win against Pep Guardiola's Citizens, meanwhile the visitors will be looking to consolidate second spot and try to delay Liverpool's inevitable title triumph as much as possible.

Chelsea resumed their Premier League season with a narrow win over Aston Villa, coming from behind after conceding against the run of play in the first-half.

Here's all the details you need to tune into Chelsea versus Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday 25th June:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:15 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:15 EST

Pacific time: 12:15 PST

How to Watch

For all UK customers, the game will be broadcasted live on BT Sports, and is available via the app.

US customers can tune into the clash on Thursday live on NBCSN, or can live stream the game on fuboTV.

Team News

Chelsea will be without Fikayo Tomori and Callum Hudson-Odoi, with Tomori still out with a muscle injury and Hudson-Odoi still isn't match fit.

Jorginho is available for selection for the first time since the restart after he served his two-match suspension.

Man City will be without Sergio Aguero after the Argentine underwent knee surgery after he came off in their 5-0 win over Burnley on Monday night.

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Click here for the full list of officials for Chelsea vs Manchester City.

