Chelsea vs Norwich City: TV Channel, How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Ben Davies

Chelsea take on Norwich in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The Blues will be looking to bounce back from a 3-0 thumping by Sheffield United at the weekend, with several concerns being raised once again about an extremely slack defensive display at Bramall Lane.

The Blues must bounce back in order to stay ahead in the battle for Champions League football in front of Leicester City and Manchester United.

Meanwhile Norwich City are winless since the restart of the Premier League campaign, and will need to regroup after sealing their relegation with defeat at the weekend.

fbl-eng-pr-norwich-west-ham

Here's all the details you need to tune into Chelsea versus Norwich City on Tuesday 14th July:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:15 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:15 EST

Pacific time: 12:15 PST

WATCH: Chelsea train ahead of welcoming Norwich City to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

How to Watch

For all UK customers, the game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports, and is available via the Sky Go app.

US customers can tune into the clash on Tuesday live on NBCSN.

Referee: Jonathan Moss

Click here for the full list of officials for Chelsea versus Norwich City.

Who will come out on top on Tuesday - Chelsea or Norwich City? Find out with the latest coverage here on SI.com.

