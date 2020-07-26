Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Wolves: TV Channel, How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Ben Davies

Chelsea take on Wolves on the last day of the Premier League season on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard's side need three points to secure Champions League qualification for the following campaign, while Nuno's men need a win to fulfil their own Europa League qualification aspirations.

Here are all the details you need to tune into Chelsea vs Wolves on Sunday 26th July:

----------

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 16:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 11:00 EST

Pacific time: 8:00 PST

----------

How to Watch

For all UK customers, the game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports, and is available via the Sky Go app.

US customers can tune into the clash on Sunday live on USA Network.

----------

Referee: Stuart Attwell

----------

Who will come out on top on Sunday - Chelsea or Wolves? Find out with the latest coverage here on SI.com.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Preview: Chelsea vs Wolves | Premier League

Chelsea face a crunch clash with Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with a positive result needed in order to secure Champions League qualification for the following season on the final day.

Ben Davies

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Wolves | Premier League

Chelsea host Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday 26th July and it will be refereed by Stuart Attwell at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Jurgen Klopp hits back at Frank Lampard's comments of 'arrogant' Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hit back at Frank Lampard's suggestion that his side are arrogant after the two clashed on the touchline.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard responds to Jamie Carragher's comments regarding Kepa Arrizabalaga

Frank Lampard didn't want to comment on pundit Jamie Carragher's thoughts regarding Chelsea's future with Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal.

Matt Debono

Premier League confirm 2020/21 season will commence on September 12

The 2020/21 Premier League will start on September 12, with the final round of fixtures to be played on May 23, it has been confirmed.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard regrets expletive touchline rant with Jurgen Klopp

Frank Lampard says he regrets the language he used during his touchline row with Jurgen Klopp during Chelsea's 5-3 defeat against Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Chelsea will approach Wolves clash to win on final day

Frank Lampard insists his Chelsea side will go out to win the game against Wolves on Sunday at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Team news: N'Golo Kante could feature as Christian Pulisic set to return to Chelsea side

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of their final Premier League game of the season against Wolves.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard 'fuming' at Kepa Arrizabalaga and wants him sold by Chelsea this summer

Frank Lampard has reportedly been left 'fuming' with goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and wants to see the Spaniard sold this summer.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard responds to touchline feud with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard hasn't 'got a problem' with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after the pair were seen exchanging words on the touchline on Wednesday evening during the Blues' 5-3 defeat at Anfield.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy