Chelsea vs Wolves: TV Channel, How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea take on Wolves on the last day of the Premier League season on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard's side need three points to secure Champions League qualification for the following campaign, while Nuno's men need a win to fulfil their own Europa League qualification aspirations.

Here are all the details you need to tune into Chelsea vs Wolves on Sunday 26th July:

----------

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 16:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 11:00 EST

Pacific time: 8:00 PST

----------

How to Watch

For all UK customers, the game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports, and is available via the Sky Go app.

US customers can tune into the clash on Sunday live on USA Network.

----------

Referee: Stuart Attwell

----------

Who will come out on top on Sunday - Chelsea or Wolves? Find out with the latest coverage here on SI.com.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube