How to Watch/Live Stream Crystal Palace vs Chelsea | Premier League

Ben Davies

Chelsea take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Tuesday evening in the Premier League.

The Blues travel to south London sitting in fourth position, needing a win to stay in the Champions League places.

Meanwhile the Eagles sit in 14th position, with a victory taking them back into the top half.

Here's all the details you need to tune into Crystal Palace versus Chelsea in the Premier League on Tuesday 7 July:

----------

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 18:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 13:00 EST

Pacific time: 10:00 PST

----------

How to Watch

For all UK customers, the game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports, and available via the Sky Mobile apps.

US customers can tune into the London derby on Tuesday live on NBCSN.

----------

Team News

Chelsea will be without N'Golo Kante against Crystal Palace after he suffered a hamstring injury in the previous outing against Watford.

Fikayo Tomori and Mateo Kovacic will also miss the clash in south London, as they continue their recoveries, and are expected to return to training later in the week.

Ross Barkley and Olivier Giroud will both be pushing for a place in Lampard's XI after impressing on Saturday, both netting in a 3-0 victory against Watford.

Crystal Palace will be without Jeffrey Schlupp, James Tomkins and Martin Kelly as they remain sidelined, but James Mccarthy and Cheikhou Kouyate could be pushing for recalls to the side after returning to fitness.

The Eagles will likely start with Jordan Ayew and returning Christian Benteke up top against the Blues.

----------

