SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Pre-Season

Matt Debono

Chelsea face Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday in their first game of pre-season. 

Frank Lampard's side have been in training ahead of the new 2020/21 season, and will face the Seagulls on Saturday in their first pre-season outing. 

Here's all the details you need to tune into Brighton and Hove Albion versus Chelsea on Saturday 29 August:

----------

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 15:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 10:00 EST

Pacific time: 07:00 PST

----------

How to Watch

For all supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on the Fifth Stand App and on the official Chelsea website. 

----------

New signings Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner could play for the Blues for the first time, however Ben Chilwell [heel] won't be involved and Thiago Silva is highly unlikely to feature after only signing on Friday. 

Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic and Fikayo Tomori all won't feature as they remain in quarantine, as are Jorginho, Emerson, Michy Batshuayi and Ross Barkley.

Chelsea also face Brighton and Hove Albion in their opening Premier League match of the new season on September 14. 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Thiago Silva reveals why he joined Chelsea on free transfer

Thiago Silva has admitted he has joined Chelsea to challenge for titles after he completed his transfer to the club on Friday.

Matt Debono

Thiago Silva joins Chelsea on free transfer

Brazilian defender Thiago Silva has signed an initial one-year-deal at Chelsea this summer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

John Terry reacts to Chelsea confirming signing of Thiago Silva on free transfer

Chelsea announced the signing of Brazilian defender Thiago Silva on Friday and former Blues captain John Terry showed his delight at the acquisition on social media.

Matt Debono

Chelsea complete signing of Malang Sarr on five-year-deal

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of France U21 defender Malang Sarr on a free transfer this summer.

Matt Debono

Ben Chilwell reveals impact of Frank Lampard in decision of joining Chelsea

Ben Chilwell revealed his delight at signing for Chelsea after the Blues confirmed the signing of the England international.

Matt Debono

Ben Chilwell completes £50M move to Chelsea

Chelsea have announced the signing of defender Ben Chilwell from Leicester City this summer.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Jose Mourinho predicted Chelsea to 's**t themselves' under pressure in top-four race

Jose Mourinho thought Chelsea would crumble under pressure ahead of facing Spurs during 2019/20 season.

Matt Debono

Thiago Silva set to complete move to Chelsea on Thursday

Thiago Silva is scheduled to complete his free transfer to Chelsea this summer on Thursday, it has been revealed.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard wants Thiago Silva to become 'dressing room leader' at Chelsea

Thiago Silva is reportedly set to become Frank Lampard's new captain at Chelsea for the upcoming 2020/21 season.

Matt Debono

Chelsea on the verge of completing £90M deal for Kai Havertz

Chelsea are on the verge of agreeing a deal for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz this summer.

Matt Debono