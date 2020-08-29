Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Pre-Season

Chelsea face Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday in their first game of pre-season.

Frank Lampard's side have been in training ahead of the new 2020/21 season, and will face the Seagulls on Saturday in their first pre-season outing.

Here's all the details you need to tune into Brighton and Hove Albion versus Chelsea on Saturday 29 August:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 15:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 10:00 EST

Pacific time: 07:00 PST

How to Watch

For all supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on the Fifth Stand App and on the official Chelsea website.

New signings Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner could play for the Blues for the first time, however Ben Chilwell [heel] won't be involved and Thiago Silva is highly unlikely to feature after only signing on Friday.

Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic and Fikayo Tomori all won't feature as they remain in quarantine, as are Jorginho, Emerson, Michy Batshuayi and Ross Barkley.

Chelsea also face Brighton and Hove Albion in their opening Premier League match of the new season on September 14.

