How to Watch/Live Stream Chelsea vs Bayern Munich | Champions League

Matt Debono

Chelsea take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard's side take on the Bundesliga side for the first time in the Champions League since their triumph back in 2012 at the Allianz Arena, which Lampard was part of but as a player. 

Here's all the details you need to tune into Chelsea versus Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday 25th February:

----------

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard previews Bayern Munich clash. 

-----------

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:00 EST

Pacific time: 12:00 PST

----------

How to Watch

For all UK customers, the game will be broadcasted live on BT Sport 2/BT Sport Ultimate, and is available via the app.

US customers can tune into the European meeting on Tuesday live on TNT, or can stream the game on fuboTV. 

----------

Team News

Chelsea will be without Christian Pulisic, N'Golo Kante and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Pedro and Tammy Abraham are all available for the hosts. 

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard accepts Chelsea's underdog status.

----------

The visitors Bayern will be without Niklas Sule and Ivan Perisic for the trip to Stamford Bridge. 

Javi Martinez is also out of the Champions League meeting for Bayern. 

----------

Referee: Clément Turpin [FRA]

Click here for the full list of officials for Chelsea vs Bayern Munich.

----------

Who do you think will take an advantage into the second-leg at the Allianz Arena next month? Let us know your thoughts down below!

-----------

