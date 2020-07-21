Liverpool vs Chelsea: TV Channel, How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea take on Liverpool in the Premier League on Wednesday evening at Anfield.

Frank Lampard's side are three points away from securing Champions League football, while Jurgen Klopp's men are playing for nothing but pride after being crowned 2019/20 Premier League champions.

Here's all the details you need to tune into Liverpool versus Chelsea on Wednesday 22nd July:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:15 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:15 EST

Pacific time: 12:15 PST

How to Watch

For all UK customers, the game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports, and is available via the Sky Go app.

US customers can tune into the clash on Wednesday live on NBCSN.

Referee: Andre Marriner

