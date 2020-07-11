Sheffield United vs Chelsea: TV Channel, How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea take on Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday evening at Bramall Lane.

Frank Lampard’s side saw themselves climb into third in the league following their 3-2 victory against Crystal Palace after they held on in the late stages; Olivier Giroud and Christian Pulisic continued their impressive return since the restart with goals, while Tammy Abraham ended his goal drought coming on from the bench.

Meanwhile for Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United side, it’s been a disappointing start since the league resumed. A Champions League spot looked possible but their hopes have been dashed. They do though come into this having beaten Wolves 1-0 in their previous league game.

Here's all the details you need to tune into Sheffield United versus Chelsea on Saturday 11th July:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 17:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 12:30 EST

Pacific time: 9:30 PST

WATCH: Chelsea train ahead of trip to Bramall Lane on Saturday.

How to Watch

For all UK customers, the game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports, and is available via the Sky Go app.

US customers can tune into the clash on Saturday live on NBCSN.

Referee: Andre Marriner

Click here for the full list of officials for Sheffield United versus Chelsea.

