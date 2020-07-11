Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Sheffield United vs Chelsea: TV Channel, How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea take on Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday evening at Bramall Lane.

Frank Lampard’s side saw themselves climb into third in the league following their 3-2 victory against Crystal Palace after they held on in the late stages; Olivier Giroud and Christian Pulisic continued their impressive return since the restart with goals, while Tammy Abraham ended his goal drought coming on from the bench.

Meanwhile for Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United side, it’s been a disappointing start since the league resumed. A Champions League spot looked possible but their hopes have been dashed. They do though come into this having beaten Wolves 1-0 in their previous league game.

Here's all the details you need to tune into Sheffield United versus Chelsea on Saturday 11th July:

----------

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 17:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 12:30 EST

Pacific time: 9:30 PST

----------

WATCH: Chelsea train ahead of trip to Bramall Lane on Saturday.

----------

How to Watch

For all UK customers, the game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports, and is available via the Sky Go app.

US customers can tune into the clash on Saturday live on NBCSN. 

----------

Referee: Andre Marriner

Click here for the full list of officials for Sheffield United versus Chelsea.

----------

Who will come out on top on Saturday - Sheffield United or Chelsea? Find out with the latest coverage here on SI.com.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stat Attack: Sheffield United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Frank Lampard's Chelsea take on Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday night at Bramall Lane.

Ben Davies

Confirmed Officials: Sheffield United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel north to face Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday 11th July and it will be refereed by Andre Marriner at Bramall Lane

Matt Debono

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Sheffield United: Jorginho to get his first start, Antonio Rudiger to return

Frank Lampard will look to keep Chelsea's winning momentum ahead of a tough trip to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United despite having several injury doubts in midfield as the busy schedule continues.

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard refuses to be drawn on Kai Havertz to Chelsea speculation

Chelsea are hot favourites to land Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz this summer but Frank Lampard is remaining coy on any speculation.

Matt Debono

N'Golo Kante and Fikayo Tomori to miss Sheffield United clash, Mateo Kovacic fit and returns to side

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of their trip to Sheffield United on Saturday in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Billy Gilmour out for three to four months following knee surgery

Frank Lampard has confirmed Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour will be sidelined for three to four months after he underwent knee surgery.

Matt Debono

Chelsea will face Napoli or Barcelona in quarter-finals of Champions League if they beat Bayern Munich

Chelsea have found out their potential opponents in the quarter-final of the Champions League should they overturn a three goal deficit against Bayern Munich next month.

Matt Debono

Tottenham confident of completing summer move for Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma

Tottenham are becoming more confident that they can lure Kurt Zouma across London this summer.

Matt Debono

by

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz wants to leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer to join Chelsea as Blues agree to pay £89m transfer fee

Kai Havertz has asked Bayer Leverkusen to leave the club as he looks to make a switch to Chelsea this summer.

Ben Davies

Chelsea frontrunners to sign £90M-rated Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz this summer

Chelsea are reportedly in pole position to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz, after several interested clubs pulled out due to the £90 million asking price.

Ben Davies

by

Matt Debono