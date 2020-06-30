How to Watch/Live Stream West Ham United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea take on West Ham United in the Premier League on Wednesday evening at the London Stadium.

Frank Lampard's side take on David Moyes' West Ham United who are currently in 17th place in the league.

The Blues are in a much better predicament sitting in fourth place, 27 points above their London rivals.

Here's all the details you need to tune into the Premier League tie on Wednesday 1 July:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:15 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:15 EST

Pacific time: 12:15 PST

How to Watch

For all UK customers, the game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports, and is available via Sky Go.

US customers can tune into NBCSN.

Team News

The hosts will be without Robert Snodgrass who is unavailable due to a back injury, while Sebastien Haller could return after a hip problem.

Christian Pulisic is a doubt for Wednesday’s match after coming off in the win against Leicester City with a calf injury. Andreas Christensen is also a doubt after missing Sunday with a hip injury. Lampard confirmed he will make a late call on the duo.

Fikayo Tomori and Callum Hudson-Odoi could be in contention to make the matchday squad as they look to rebuild their match fitness after picking up injuries in the build-up to the restart.

