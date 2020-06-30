Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

How to Watch/Live Stream West Ham United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Ben Davies

Chelsea take on West Ham United in the Premier League on Wednesday evening at the London Stadium.

Frank Lampard's side take on David Moyes' West Ham United who are currently in 17th place in the league. 

The Blues are in a much better predicament sitting in fourth place, 27 points above their London rivals.

Here's all the details you need to tune into the Premier League tie on Wednesday 1 July:

----------

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:15 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:15 EST

Pacific time: 12:15 PST

----------

How to Watch

For all UK customers, the game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports, and is available via Sky Go.

US customers can tune into NBCSN.

----------

Team News

The hosts will be without Robert Snodgrass who is unavailable due to a back injury, while Sebastien Haller could return after a hip problem.

Christian Pulisic is a doubt for Wednesday’s match after coming off in the win against Leicester City with a calf injury. Andreas Christensen is also a doubt after missing Sunday with a hip injury. Lampard confirmed he will make a late call on the duo.

Fikayo Tomori and Callum Hudson-Odoi could be in contention to make the matchday squad as they look to rebuild their match fitness after picking up injuries in the build-up to the restart.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stat Attack: West Ham United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Frank Lampard's Chelsea face West Ham United in the Premier League on Wednesday evening at the London Stadium.

Ben Davies

Confirmed Officials: West Ham United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea will travel across London to face West Ham United on Wednesday 1st July will be refereed by Martin Atkinson at the London Stadium.

Matt Debono

Chelsea 'poised' to make summer bids for Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell

Chelsea are ready to add to their summer collection of new additions as the Blues are set to make moves for Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell once the season finishes.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard breaks silence on Chelsea's reported interest in Angel Gomes and Declan Rice

Frank Lampard has commented on speculation linking duo Angel Gomes and Declan Rice to Chelsea this summer.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Chelsea making plans for Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner's arrivals

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has confirmed the club are making plans to accomodate their two new signings - Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, once they arrive.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard to make late calls on Christian Pulisic and Andreas Christensen ahead of Chelsea's clash with West Ham

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of the trip across the capital to face West Ham on Wednesday at the London Stadium in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Predicted Chelsea XI to face West Ham: Mateo Kovacic to return, Pulisic to continue

Frank Lampard will be keen to continue Chelsea's momentum in the Premier League on Wednesday against West Ham, and may revert back to the successful system that beat Manchester City last Thursday.

Ben Davies

Chelsea vs Manchester City: TV Channel, How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea take on Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Preview: West Ham United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea travel to the London Stadium on Wednesday evening to face West Ham United in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Erik ten Hag: Ajax are ready to lose Chelsea target Nicolas Tagliafico this summer

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has admitted left-back Nicolas Tagliafico could leave this summer due to his age amid interest from Chelsea and Arsenal.

Matt Debono