Hungary vs Germany : How To Watch | Live Stream | UEFA Nations League | See Chelsea Stars In Action
Germany take on Hungary at Puskas Arena in the UEFA Nations league on Saturday and here are the details of when and where you can watch the match.
Chelsea stars Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have recently seen a fair amount of game time playing for their national team. We can also expect to see recent departure, Antonio Rudiger to appear for the German team as they take on second place Hungary.
Here bellow are the details of when and where you can watch the game for the football fans looking to support the Blues stars or to kick back and relax.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off: 7:45pm
Italy
Kick-off: 8:45pm
United States of America / Canada
Eastern time kick-off: 2:45pm ET
Pacific time kick-off: 11:45am PT
Central time kick-off: 1:45pm CT
India
Kick-off: 12:15am (Sunday)
Australia
Kick-off: 5:45am AEDT (Sunday)
Where To Watch
For viewers in the UK, the game will be on Premier Sports(UK).
German fans can tune into RTL.
Hungary fans can tune into M4 Sports.
For viewers in US, the game will be available on fuboTV.
For viewers in Canada, the game can be found on DAZN.
Viewers in Australia can tune on Optus Sport.
Viewers in India, the game watched on SONY TEN 2
