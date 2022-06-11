Hungary vs Germany : How To Watch | Live Stream | UEFA Nations League | See Chelsea Stars In Action

Germany take on Hungary at Puskas Arena in the UEFA Nations league on Saturday and here are the details of when and where you can watch the match.

Chelsea stars Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have recently seen a fair amount of game time playing for their national team. We can also expect to see recent departure, Antonio Rudiger to appear for the German team as they take on second place Hungary.

IMAGO

Here bellow are the details of when and where you can watch the game for the football fans looking to support the Blues stars or to kick back and relax.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off: 7:45pm

Italy

Kick-off: 8:45pm

United States of America / Canada

Eastern time kick-off: 2:45pm ET

Pacific time kick-off: 11:45am PT

Central time kick-off: 1:45pm CT

India

Kick-off: 12:15am (Sunday)

Australia

Kick-off: 5:45am AEDT (Sunday)

Where To Watch

For viewers in the UK, the game will be on Premier Sports(UK).

German fans can tune into RTL.

Hungary fans can tune into M4 Sports.

For viewers in US, the game will be available on fuboTV.

For viewers in Canada, the game can be found on DAZN.

Viewers in Australia can tune on Optus Sport.

Viewers in India, the game watched on SONY TEN 2

Read More Chelsea News

Report: Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Set to Hold Talks Over his Premier League Future

News: Danny Drinkwater Finally Released After Five Years At Chelsea

News: Chelsea Sign Five Time Champions League Winner Kadeisha Buchanan

Report: Brazilian Forward Richarlison Picks Chelsea In His Wish-List As He Looks To Depart From Everton

Report: Jules Kounde, Presnel Kimpembe, Matthijs De Ligt Join Chelsea's Defensive Shortlist

Report: Chelsea Willing To Listen To Offers for Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, and Timo Werner