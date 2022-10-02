'I Have Got Too Much Respect For Them' Conor Gallagher On Playing His Former Side
Chelsea beat fellow London club Crystal Palace 2-1 yesterday which saw the Blues win back-to-back league games for the first time since April.
A Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang debut Premier League goal and Conor Gallagher's late stunning strike was enough to spark a comeback after the home side took an early lead through Odsonne Edouard.
Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC, Gallagher spoke on his return to Selhurst Park after spending the season on loan with Crystal Palace last year.
Gallagher said: "I’m feeling good, a really special moment for me to get my first goal for Chelsea and for it to be the winner and a very important three points."
"It had to come against [Crystal] Palace, unfortunately, but I’m really happy with the first goal and, most importantly, the winner."
"The amount of respect I have for Crystal Palace is massive and even the reception they gave me, before and after the game, after I scored was amazing, and I’m very thankful for that. I’ve just got too much respect for them."
During his loan spell at Crystal Palace, Gallagher won player of the season at the London club following his key role in the squad, scoring eight goals.
The 22-year-old also picked up Crystal Palace's player of the month twice, the goal of the month once and young player of the year at the London Football Awards in 2022.
