'I Have None' - Thomas Tuchel On Plans For Chelsea v West Ham

Chelsea host West Ham United this weekend and will be looking for yet another bounce back victory following their defeat versus Southampton in the week.

Chelsea lost their second game of the 2022/23 season away at St Mary's on Tuesday and with fixtures scheduled thick and fast, they'll need to pick themselves up quickly to prepare for West Ham United.

Thomas Tuchel has already spoken out about the numerous injuries hitting his squad at the moment and how they are affecting his team and their performances.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek picked up a hamstring injury versus Southampton and with N'Golo Kante still sidelined, the head coach feels out of sorts. 

Thomas Tuchel vs Southampton

Tuchel left stunned after the defeat at St Mary's. 

Talking to Chelsea FC, Tuchel laid out his thoughts for the upcoming battle at Stamford Bridge, and pinpointed what his team will need to bring in order to counter these setbacks. 

"If you ask me for the plan for the game, I have none so far which is normal," he said, "First of all, the plan is to understand what’s going on and then the plan is to push this group to the very limit from Thursday…

“When we know what the group is... [Chelsea are still active in the transfer market] this will help us to toughen up: mentally and physically stronger because we are not strong enough at the moment how we act and act as a group.”

Christian Pulisic vs Southampton

Pulisic celebrates scoring the winning goal last season. 

The Irons are still waiting for their first victory of the new campaign but Blues supporters will be expecting a show of strong mental resilience after a very expensive summer. 

