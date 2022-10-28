Skip to main content
'I Must Win' - Roberto De Zerbi On Chelsea Fixture

IMAGO / PA Images

'I Must Win' - Roberto De Zerbi On Chelsea Fixture

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi discussed the upcoming fixture against Chelsea and former Brighton boss Graham Potter.

Chelsea travel to Brighton tomorrow to take on the Seagulls. It will be the first time the two clubs have faced off since Graham Potter has departed the south coast for London. New Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi took some time to share his thoughts on the fixture. 

The Italian manager began with praise for Potter but by reiterating his desire to secure all three points on Saturday. 

'[Graham] Potter did a very good job here. I have to say thanks for [giving me] this team. But tomorrow I must win. I want to win the first game.'

Graham Potter
Scroll to Continue

Read More

De Zerbi then finished with comments on Chelsea's recent results. 

'They [Chelsea] played well in the Champions League. I watched the game against AC Milan, both home and away. Against Manchester United it was 1-1 but Manchester United played well...'

Both managers will be out to prove a point on Saturday. Potter will be looking to continue his impressive start to life at Chelsea and to show that he was right to depart Brighton. De Zerbi will be looking to lay down a marker for Brighton fans to show he is a worthy successor. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Jeremie Frimpong
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Manchester United Target Jeremie Frimpong

By Dylan McBennett
Mason Mount, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger v Brighton
Match Coverage

Premier League: Where To Watch Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: N'Golo Kante Is A Top Target For Barcelona

By Dylan McBennett
Arsen Zakharyan
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Have Not Given Up' On Arsen Zakharyan

By Stephen Smith
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Hopeful Of Signing Christopher Nkunku Before The World Cup

By Dylan McBennett
Arsen Zakharyan
Transfer News

Report: Arsen Zakharyan Declares He Wants To Join Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Graham Potter vs AC Milan
Match Coverage

Graham Potter's Words On His Brighton Return

By Luka Foley
Chelsea players celebrating with Kai Havertz
Match Coverage

Premier League Match Preview: Brighton Vs Chelsea

By Luka Foley