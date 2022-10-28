'I Must Win' - Roberto De Zerbi On Chelsea Fixture

Chelsea travel to Brighton tomorrow to take on the Seagulls. It will be the first time the two clubs have faced off since Graham Potter has departed the south coast for London. New Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi took some time to share his thoughts on the fixture.

The Italian manager began with praise for Potter but by reiterating his desire to secure all three points on Saturday.

'[Graham] Potter did a very good job here. I have to say thanks for [giving me] this team. But tomorrow I must win. I want to win the first game.'

IMAGO / Colorsport

De Zerbi then finished with comments on Chelsea's recent results.

'They [Chelsea] played well in the Champions League. I watched the game against AC Milan, both home and away. Against Manchester United it was 1-1 but Manchester United played well...'

Both managers will be out to prove a point on Saturday. Potter will be looking to continue his impressive start to life at Chelsea and to show that he was right to depart Brighton. De Zerbi will be looking to lay down a marker for Brighton fans to show he is a worthy successor.

