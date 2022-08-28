'I Take Full Responsibility' - Conor Gallagher On His Red Card Against Leicester City

Chelsea saw a horror start after Conor Gallagher made two reckless challenges forcing the referee to send the youngster off in his second Premier League start for the Blues.

Thomas Tuchels side held on for a first home win of the season after a Raheem Sterling double was enough to secure all three points for Chelsea despite going down to 10 men. Conor Gallagher spoke out on Instagram after the game.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

"Proud of the team for digging deep today winning with 10 men. Personally, I want to apologise to my teammate's staff & fans. I take full responsibility for the rash decision leaving them with a huge challenge for the rest of the game."

Gallagher was sent off in the 28th minute when the score was level at 0-0 leaving Chelsea to battle for just over an hour with 10 men.

Tuchel was forced to make a tactical change at halftime to adapt to the loss of Gallagher by taking off Mason Mount and bringing on Cesar Azpilicueta which lead to Chelsea winning the game.

IMAGO / PA Images

This is the second red card in two games now for Chelsea after new signing Kalidou Koulibaly also saw himself sent off for a second yellow card in last week's 3-0 loss to Leeds United which gave Trevoh Chalobah his first start of the season.

Read More Chelsea Stories