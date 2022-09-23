Skip to main content
International Round-Up: Reece James, Kai Havertz & Raheem Sterling

IMAGO / Revierfoto

Chelsea's internationals took to the field tonight, and it was bad news for all three players that represented them.

Reece James and Raheem Sterling had a really disappointing night collectively for England tonight, but as individuals, they impressed. It was a rough night for Gareth Southgate's men, as England extend their run to five games without a win.

England have been relegated to tier B of the Nation's League after finishing bottom, and will have to face the lower ranked teams when the tournament comes back around after the World Cup. 

Elsewhere, Kai Havertz came on in the 70th minute as Germany lost 1-0 to a Hungary side that have also beaten England twice.

Reece James

Reece James in action for England.

Raheem Sterling played the full 90, and looked at times the most likely to make things happen in an England shirt. The Chelsea forward used his pace to try launch attacks, but couldn't do it alone as England overall lacked intensity.

Read More

Reece James was good for England, but will be disappointed about the Italian goal. Giacomo Raspadori scored from the side of James, with some feeling he could have been quicker to the tackle.

Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling was bright for England.

Kai Havertz was unable to change the outcome of the Germany game after coming on as a substitute. Germany lost 1-0 to a Hungary side who are taking a major amount of scalps in their games lately. Havertz replaced ex-Chelsea team-mate Timo Werner, but wasn't able to help his team back into the game.

A tough night for Chelsea men all around, but they have the chance to bounce back in their next games.

