'It Clearly Just Wasn't Our Day' - Christian Pulisic On Zagreb Defeat
A second half substitute, forward Christian Pulisic spoke with reporters from Hayters TV following the match, touching on his frustration with the play leading up to Dinamo Zagreb's opener.
"I thought we started strong and we looked in control of the game and then, of course, they have one good counter-attack and score a fantastic goal. That made it extremely difficult for us".
Continuing on, the American lamented his side's inability to put the ball in the back of the net.
"I thought we deserved to score some goals. We felt the better team for a majority of the game but, like I said, they managed to get that goal off the counter-attack and they made it extremely difficult and defended well for the whole game".
The 23-year-old finished with an acknowledgment that the Blues must find a way to right things quickly.
"We have to bounce back. Clearly, some tough results recently and it is time to bounce back and get another win".
Chelsea travel to Craven Cottage on Saturday to take on London rivals Fulham. As Pulisic said, they will be looking for a positive result to build on.
