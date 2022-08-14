'It was frustrating for us' - Reece James reacts after fiery Tottenham draw

After Chelsea conceded a late equaliser to draw 2-2 with Tottenham in what was a fiercely contested battle, Reece James gave his thoughts on the match and referee Anthony Taylor's performance.

Speaking to BBC's Match of the Day, James believed his Chelsea side should have taken all three points after dominating for large periods of the match against their London rivals.

"I think we should have won the game. There were two arguable goals for them. I think the referees and the fourth official need to look back on them. It's frustrating for us when you deserve to win the game."

Kalidou Koulibaly opened the scoring for Chelsea with a sweetly struck volley from a Marc Cucurella corner in the first half and held out until the 68th minute when Pierre-Emile Højbjerg converted an effort from outside the area.

Kalidou Koulibaly scoring the game's first goal in style IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

James thought he'd won the match for Chelsea with thirteen minutes to play when he tucked home Raheem Sterling's pass in the area, but the Stamford Bridge side were stunned by a 96th-minute Harry Kane equaliser from a corner.

Chelsea fans and players will feel aggrieved after Cristian Romero escaped punishment for pulling Marc Cucurella to the ground by his hair prior to the corner that Kane scored from, and James admitted he was confused by the officials' actions on the incident.

Marc Cucurella remonstrates with the officials after the full-time whistle IMAGO / PA Images

"I don't know what they were looking at, but we have to take the positives from the game. We were all over them throughout the match."

Despite the game's overarching drama, James ended by talking about his goal and reiterated his enjoyment of contributing to the Blues' success on the pitch.

"I love scoring and I was in the right position. I just like helping the team as much as I can!"

