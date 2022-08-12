Skip to main content

'It Will Be Draining' - Thomas Tuchel On Chelsea Facing Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea will host their first home game of the Premier League season and it's gearing up to be a fascinating match in some tough conditions. 

One extra aspect managers will have to prepare their sides for across the weekend is, yet another blistering heatwave, and Thomas Tuchel has explained its impact in his pre-match press conference. 

Thiago Silva Tottenham

Thiago Silva celebrating after scoring in the reverse fixture last season. 

"Demanding," he said, "We adapted our training session times to early morning. In a stadium it can feel even worse. We have some patterns implemented to cool the body temperature down to improve the situation as much as possible. But it will be draining."

Add that to an improved Tottenham Hotspur and neutrals have an eye-catching fixture ahead, however the Blues manager believes his men can draw from the four triumphs over Antonio Conte's side last season, as long as they stick to the plan.

"I never felt a gap when preparing these matches. They are a talented squad. The level we played to win and not concede four times [last season], that means for everybody so much. This was a huge effort, big consecutive performance from us."

Thomas Tuchel

Tuchel celebrates Hakim Ziyech's goal versus Spurs. 

When asked what's his secret, he replied: "I don't tell you. We have to be very disciplined in certain regions of the game. They stepped up a level. Same structure, but pattern in offensive pressing and attitude in defending. This changes a lot.

"It's very important we are good on the ball, dominant team, put the game in the opponent's half, and control the counter-attack. They are one of the best teams in the world in the counter-attack with these movements.

"That's why we can never lose the structure and our head while we are attacking. This is the moment to stop the counter-attack. If they start already, you're in big trouble."

