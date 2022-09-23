Italy Vs England - Where To Watch

Today England is set to take on Italy in the fifth game of three in the UEFA Nations League at San Siro.

With International football returning, either side has not played since late June. Italy comes into the game third in the group after their 5-2 loss to Germany in their previous match.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

England will look to bounce back after their embarrassing 4-0 loss to surprise top of the group leaders Hungary.

If the Three Lions were to win against Italy tonight, they would become level on points with them but still sit in fourth due to the current goal difference.

Gareth Southgate announced his 28-man squad last Thursday which includes four Chelsea players. Reece James, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell have all made the squad. Whereas the Italian side is set to field Blue's midfielder Jorginho.

With that in mind, here is where you can watch England take on Italy in the UEFA Nations League tonight.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 19:45pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 15:45pm ET

Pacific time: 12:45pm PT

Central time: 14:45pm CT

Where To Watch / Livestream

If you are watching the game in the UK, the game will be available on Channel 4 with coverage starting at 19:00pm.

Fans can also watch the game on the Channel 4 website or the All 4 app but users will need to have a TV license.

Read More Chelsea Stories