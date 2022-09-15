'It's A Bad Result' - Raheem Sterling On Chelsea 1-1 RB Salzburg

Raheem Sterling scored his fourth goal of the 2022/23 season and his first in this year's Champions League against RB Salzburg on Wednesday evening, but the winger left Stamford Bridge disappointed as his team failed to make it count.

Chelsea couldn't hold onto the lead as some poor defending let Noah Okafor equalise late into the second half and share the spoils in West London.

As the Blues struggle to get their European campaign underway, Sterling has given an honest reflection on the poor result at the Bridge.

Sterling scoring. IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Talking with BT Sport, he said: "With how we played, chances created, one chance they got a goal. It’s a bad result in the end but I thought we played some good football at times.

"It was a game that I felt we played really patient, got some chances, I took the chance to put us one up. But we've got to finish the job off there. I felt we were in control, one chance one goal [for Salzburg] but it's one that, under a new manager [Graham Potter], it'll definitely get better.

On his own performance, he admitted: "I'm playing in a slightly different role here with the manager, it's one I enjoy, playing out wide. So you know, with time it'll get better.

"I'm happy to play along the frontline and he wanted me out wide and getting at the fullback... so as I said, the more time under him [it] will be better for us."

Potter shaking hands with Hakim Ziyech at the final whistle. IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea's next European match comes against AC Milan on 5 October and Sterling is more than aware of it's unmistakable importance.

"We've got a big game coming up next [versus Milan] and it's one that we definitely need to get the win at," he said.

