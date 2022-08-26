'It's Not 100 Per Cent' - Thomas Tuchel On Missing Chelsea v Leicester City

Thomas Tuchel's red card from game week two is expected to be paid in full this Saturday, as his ban from the touchline was upheld by the FA and the independent regulatory commission earlier in the week.

Leeds United supporters and head coach Jesse Marsch alike had both presumed the German would be unavailable for their home victory last weekend, but with Tuchel and Antonio Conte attempting to plead their cases, his ban comes six days later.

Tuchel gesturing from the sidelines during the match at Elland Road. IMAGO / News Images

Despite the report from the commission, which clearly reprimanded the blues boss and persisted that they must follow through with his punishment, Tuchel seemed unconvinced during his pre-match press conference on Friday.

On whether he'll make the dugout at Stamford Bridge, he said: "I don't think so, but it's not 100 per cent. We are waiting for last response.

"I think there are two sides to it. One side, I got a red card, behaved in a way that was not appropriate and I regret. It was out of passion. I can accept that.

Tuchel receiving his red card from referee Anthony Taylor. IMAGO / PA Images

"What is hard to accept is the context, that I don't think I started the aggression. I wasn't the only person involved, who got a red card."

The findings from the board insisted that the reason they must enforce Tuchel's ban, but not Conte's, is because he 'instigated the confrontation' and whether he agrees or sees it differently doesn't matter.

Supporters can most likely expect to see assistant manager Arno Michels lead their team out against Leicester, as he did back in February when the main man was absent through Covid-19.

Read More Chelsea Stories