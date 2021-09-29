Juventus 1-0 Chelsea: West London Side Fall Short Following Chiesa Stunner

Chelsea travelled to Italy on Wednesday in a difficult Champions League clash against Juventus, with the home side earning a 1-0 victory.

The first half saw a lot of Chelsea possession but few chances as neither team managed to find the back of the net by half-time.

The 46th minute saw the first proper moment of action as Federico Chiesa thumped Federico Bernadeschi's through ball into the roof of Chelsea's net to make it 1-0 to Juventus.

Despite a heavy amount of possession, and a lot of positive play from Chelsea in the second half, the Blues were unable to register a goal, leaving the Allianz Stadium unsuccessful.

Chelsea registered the first shot on the night via Mateo Kovacic. The Croatian had an attempt from just outside the box inside the third minute that took a deflection and ended in Wojciech Szczesny's hands.

Federico Bernardeschi ran through the middle with the ball in the eighth minute before a perfectly timed tackle just inside the box by Kovacic that sent Juventus fans wild.

A Marcos Alonso free-kick, 10 minutes in, failed to find a target, but it was another example of play inside the Juventus area, with the Italians struggling to get a grip early on in the game.

The first 15 minutes of the match saw Chelsea hold 71% possession, slowly putting things together, before an interception and a break from Adrien Rabiot saw Juventus in a two on one counter-attack, but Rabiot's ball couldn't find Bernardeschi.

After a sloppy mistake from Kovacic a few minutes later, Federico Chiesa was able to break and run at Edouard Mendy, pulling the ball wide of the post in the Italian side's best chance of the game.

A Kovacic foul on Juan Cuadrado in the 40th minute sees Juventus got a free-kick on the edge of the Chelsea box but the Italian side failed to convert.

With a lack of chances for either side, Chelsea go into the break with 73% possession but a mere 2 shots in the books as the score, after 45 mins, is 0-0.

Half-time saw Ben Chilwell come on to replace Marcus Alonso who earned a yellow card in the first half for a foul on Juan Cuadrado.

Immediately after the break, in the 46th minute, Bernardeschi played a pass into Federico Chiesa, who thumped the ball past Antonio Rudiger and Edouard Mendy into the roof of the net, making the score 1-0 in Juventus' favour.

Six minutes later saw Blues manager Thomas Tuchel make a triple change with Callum Hudson-Odoi replacing Hakim Ziyech, Ruben Loftus-Cheek taking Jorginho's place, and Cesar Azpilicueta making way for Trevoh Chalobah.

A minute after that, Juventus had a great chance to make it 2-0 as Cuadrado put the ball in for Bernardeschi, but the Italian put the ball well high of the target.

Not long after, Bernardeschi was forced to make way for Dejan Kulusevski.

After a heavy period of Chelsea possession around the Juventus area, Ross Barkley was introduced onto the pitch, in the 75th minute, to replace Andreas Christensen as Chelsea looked to be as offensive as they can be.

In the 83rd minute, Ross Barkley put a nice ball into Romelu Lukaku but the Belgian striker couldn't equalise, putting the ball narrowly over the bar.

Five minutes later, following an unsuccessful Chelsea corner, Hudson-Odoi put the ball in towards Havertz, but the German international headed the ball well over the bar.

In the last minute of the game, Havertz was handed another opportunity to head the ball into the net, once again putting the ball over the bar.

Despite plenty of Chelsea possession and a lot of play on the edge of the Juventus area, the west London side struggled to put enough together to register a goal, and the final score ended 1-0 to Juventus.

