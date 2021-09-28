Juventus vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

Everything you need to know to watch the game.

Chelsea face Juventus in matchday two of Group H in the Champions League at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday night.

Thomas Tuchel’s side saw their unbeaten start to the campaign come to an end on Saturday afternoon following a 1-0 defeat to Premier League champions Manchester City.

They will be hoping to bounce back at the first attempt, albeit away from domestic duties and in Europe, against Juventus in Turin.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Juventus versus Chelsea on Wednesday 29 September:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:00 EST

Pacific time: 12:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch on BT Sport and via the BT app.

US customers can view the Champions League clash on TUDNxtra 1

