September 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

sipa_33376747
Match Coverage

Juventus vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

1 minute ago
sipa_34596317 (1)
News

Jorginho Makes Juventus Admssion Ahead of Chelsea's Champions League Clash

34 minutes ago
Kante
News

Report: N'Golo Kante Set to Miss Chelsea's Matches Against Juventus & Southampton Due to Illness

42 minutes ago
sipa_35156000
News

Report: Chelsea Handed Further Injury Boost Ahead of Juventus Match After Alvaro Morata & Paulo Dybala News

1 hour ago
sipa_35188315 (1)
News

Chelsea boss Tuchel Heaps Praise on Loftus-Cheek Ahead of Juventus Clash

1 hour ago
CL x Zouma
News

Kurt Zouma Opens up Over Chelsea Exit After Summer Move

16 hours ago
1006753507
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Negotiating With Agent Over Rudiger Contract Extension

17 hours ago
1006858764
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Looking to Finalise Imminent Deal With Defender

18 hours ago
Updated:
Original:

Juventus vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

Everything you need to know to watch the game.
Author:

Chelsea face Juventus in matchday two of Group H in the Champions League at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday night.

Thomas Tuchel’s side saw their unbeaten start to the campaign come to an end on Saturday afternoon following a 1-0 defeat to Premier League champions Manchester City.

They will be hoping to bounce back at the first attempt, albeit away from domestic duties and in Europe, against Juventus in Turin.

sipa_35189012

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Juventus versus Chelsea on Wednesday 29 September:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:00 EST

Pacific time: 12:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch on BT Sport and via the BT app.

US customers can view the Champions League clash on TUDNxtra 1

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube