Kalidou Koulibaly Performance against Spurs In Numbers

The former Napoli star capped an impressive performance with a goal as Chelsea suffer a late equaliser from Harry Kane.

Chelsea's weekend game against London rivals will likely be remembered for reasons outside of the match. Contentious refereeing as well as a post-match manage clash will take headlines, but under everything was a far better Blues side than was seen at Goodison Park the week prior.

A man who personified this was Koulibaly, who scored the first goal of the game and his first goal for the club with a volley from Marc Cucurella's corner.

Stats reported by Sqauwka show the dominant performance that the 31-year-old displayed at Stamford Bridge.

The star's first game in the Premier League at home included him winning the ball back an impressive seven times.

The Senegal International was involved defensively through tackles, in build-up through his long balls and even in the attack with three shots to his name within the tie.

In a social media post, the new Chelsea man said that he was happy with his goal, but that he was upset that the Blues couldn't come away from a victory from the hard-fought match.

Koulibaly has not been with Chelsea long, but has cemented himself as a fan favourite for the season.

