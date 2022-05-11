Leeds 0-3 Chelsea: Mount, Pulisic & Lukaku Goals Send Blues Four Points Clear of Arsenal

Chelsea travelled to Elland Road on Wednesday evening, beating Leeds 3-0 in a fixture that saw them go four points clear in the Premier League of fourth-placed Arsenal.

It didn't take long for Chelsea to break the deadlock on Wednesday evening as Mason Mount fired the ball into Leeds' top corner in the 4th minute to put his side 1-0 up.

IMAGO / News Images

The rest of the first 45 minutes saw a Leeds red card and an offside goal from Romelu Lukaku as the away side continued to dominate.

10 minutes into the second half, Christian Pulisic grabbed his side's second of the evening with a casual finish from outside the Leeds penalty area.

Lukaku finished off the game 83 minutes in as he managed to bag his third league goal of 2022 following his brace on the weekend.

Romelu Lukaku earned himself another start following his two goals in Saturday afternoon's 2-2 draw with Wolves.

The action on Wednesday evening began early with Mason Mount opening the scoring four minutes in with an expertly placed finish into Leeds' top corner after a lay-off from Reece James.

The 23-year-old nearly put Lukaku in for his side's second goal two minutes later but the Belgian striker couldn't make it to the ball.

IMAGO / News Images

After 10 minutes on the day, Chelsea looked to dominate the chances created as Leeds slowly looked to get themselves into the game.

23 minutes in and Chelsea's game looked even brighter as Leeds went down to 10 men after Daniel James was shown a straight red card for a poor challenge on Mateo Kovacic.

As the game progressed, Chelsea continued to dominate their chances, applying plenty of pressure on to Leeds' weakened team.

In the 30th minute, seven minutes after James' poor challenge, Kovacic was forced off due to ankle troubles and was swiftly replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

IMAGO / PA Images

A minute later, Romelu Lukaku shoved his way past Leeds centre-back Diego Llorente to delicately lob the ball over Illan Meslier to make it 2-0 to Chelsea but the gall was disallowed in the end for offside.

The Belgian striker had another chance two minutes later getting his head to Reece James' cross but his shot went narrowly wide of the home side's post.

Christian Pulisic came desperately close to putting the ball into the back of the net in the 41st minute after reaching James' low cross but play was swiftly called back for offside.

Lukaku was gifted with a chance two minutes into the second half but he couldn't direct his header at the goalframe, instead sending it well high of the crossbar.

IMAGO / News Images

Pulisic then gave Chelsea their second goal of the afternoon 55 minutes in with a casual finish from outside of the box into Meslier's bottom left corner, after a Mason Mount lay-off.

Four minutes later, the US international nearly got his side's third of the evening but, unable to hit the target, the ball sailed wide.

Lukaku did expertly well, 10 minutes after the Blues' second goal, breaking free of his man to run at the Leeds defence but the Belgian international just narrowly missed the goal frame.

James' and Pulisic's game time came to an end 78 minutes in as they were replaced by Cesar Azpilicueta and Hakim Ziyech as Thomas Tuchel looked to change up his side.

IMAGO / News Images

A minute later and Romelu Lukaku, who was involved in a number of chances on the day, had another shot on goal but a deflection sent the ball out for a corner.

His opportunity finally came in the 83rd minute as Ziyech squared the ball across goal into the path of the 28-year-old.

After a poor first touch, it looked as though the chance was gone, but he kept his composure and finished the ball into the top corner, making it 3-0 to Chelsea.

