Skip to main content

'Leeds Always Back Themselves' - Ben Chilwell On Chelsea Clash

The Blues head to Elland Road in hopes of an assuring response following last week's draw versus Tottenham, and the left-back is preparing for a battle. 

The reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge in December was decided by a 90 +6 minute penalty from Jorginho for a 3-2 victory, but with Chilwell out through injury for both of the matches in the 2021/22 campaign, it will be his first meeting of a Jesse Marsch headed Whites. 

Ben Chilwell and Helder Costa

Chilwell holding off Helder Costa in 2021. 

Talking to Chelsea FC, he gave some insight on what they are expecting from Sunday's hosts.

"They run a lot, they’re very competitive, they’re very aggressive and they’re a very talented team," he said. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Leeds always back themselves physically, that they can play a very open style of match because they’re a very fit squad and have been since coming up into the Premier League.

"I think they’re confident they can potentially out-run teams and maybe bully teams in a physical aspect. We all expect a very tough game, a very physical game, and we’ve just go to make sure we’re focused on our game plan."

Mason Mount and Jorginho at Leeds

Jorginho celebrating with Mount at the Bridge following full time. 

Leeds have had a comparable start to Thomas Tuchel's side in the league this year, with four points from their first two games, so there will be no doubt across either set of supporters that their team will be fighting for a very important win. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Kalidou KOulibaly Mason Mount Raheem Sterling
Match Coverage

Chelsea's Predicted Lineup vs Leeds United | Premier League

By Charlie Webb
Elland Road Leeds United
Match Coverage

Leeds United vs Chelsea | Where to Watch / Live Stream | Kick-Off Time | UK & USA | Premier League

By Charlie Webb
Harry Maguire
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Has Expressed Interest In Manchester United Defender Harry Maguire

By Connor Dossi-White
Jorginho
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Open Talks With Jorginho's Representatives Over A New Contract

By Connor Dossi-White
Conor Gallagher and Scott McTominay
Transfer News

Report: Premier League Clubs Interested In Signing Chelsea's Conor Gallagher

By Melissa Edwards
Raheem Sterling
Transfer News

Raheem Sterling Says He Was ‘Fuming’ With How He Was Treated by Manchester City

By Charlie Webb
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

'Fofana Is Obsessed With Chelsea' - Fabrizio Romano Comments On Transfer Saga

By Owen Cummings
Chelsea flag
News

Chelsea Take Action Following Racist Incident Against Spurs

By Owen Cummings