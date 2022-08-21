'Leeds Always Back Themselves' - Ben Chilwell On Chelsea Clash
The Blues head to Elland Road in hopes of an assuring response following last week's draw versus Tottenham, and the left-back is preparing for a battle.
The reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge in December was decided by a 90 +6 minute penalty from Jorginho for a 3-2 victory, but with Chilwell out through injury for both of the matches in the 2021/22 campaign, it will be his first meeting of a Jesse Marsch headed Whites.
Talking to Chelsea FC, he gave some insight on what they are expecting from Sunday's hosts.
"They run a lot, they’re very competitive, they’re very aggressive and they’re a very talented team," he said.
"Leeds always back themselves physically, that they can play a very open style of match because they’re a very fit squad and have been since coming up into the Premier League.
"I think they’re confident they can potentially out-run teams and maybe bully teams in a physical aspect. We all expect a very tough game, a very physical game, and we’ve just go to make sure we’re focused on our game plan."
Leeds have had a comparable start to Thomas Tuchel's side in the league this year, with four points from their first two games, so there will be no doubt across either set of supporters that their team will be fighting for a very important win.
