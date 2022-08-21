Skip to main content

Leeds United 3-0 Chelsea - Match Report

Chelsea takes a 3-0 defeat to an in-form Leeds United team as the Blues lose their first game of the season.

Goals in the first half from Brenden Aaronson and Rodrigo saw the northern side 2-0 up at halftime with Jack Harrison scoring their third in the second half.  

Reece James and Kalidou Koulibaly

The first 10 minutes saw either side have chances with Leeds United surprisingly controlling the possession. Chelsea centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly picked up the first yellow card after holding back Brenden Aaronson. 

Five minutes later Raheem Sterling thought he scored after slotting the ball cooly past Illan Meslier but the offside flag ruined the Englishmen's celebrations keeping the score level. 

Meslier was called into action again, after a Kai Havertz flick on found Mason Mount in the box and won the Blues a corner.  

The home side took the lead after an absolute howler from Mendy, Aaronson pressed the Blues keeper where he won the ball off Mendy, and slotted it into an open net in 33rd minute. 

Four minutes later, Leeds got their second of the match, Rodrigo connected with a header for his fourth goal of the season following Jack Harrison's inswinging free-kick

Rodrigo

With that, Leeds came into the break 2-0 up against Champions League side Chelsea.

Chelsea had the first chance of the second half but seemed to be wasted after Marc Cucurella blazed the ball over the bar. 

The first sub of the game was made by Leeds in the 61st minute, on came Adam Forshaw, off came Marc Roca.

A couple of minutes later Thomas Tuchel made his changes, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech came on for Jorginho and Gallagher. 

In the 64th minute, Reece James fired a thunderous shot at goal from the outside of the box.

Leeds got a third goal in the 69th minute after Dan James whipped the ball into the box which was met by Rodrigo who laid up Jack Harrison to beat Mendy. 

Koulibaly

Koulibaly earned himself a second yellow in the 85th minute after he dragged down the Leeds forward leaving Chelsea with 10 men which would see Leeds United take the three points, embarrassing Chelsea. 

