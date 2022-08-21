Leeds United 3-0 Chelsea | Player Ratings

Here are the player ratings from Chelsea's dismal performance against Leeds United at Elland Road.

Brenden Aaronson gave Leeds the lead in the first half after Edouard Mendy's horror mistake, with Rodrigo and Jack Harrison grabbing the other two goals. Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off late on, being awarded a second yellow card for a pull on Joel Gelhardt.

Ratings

Edouard Mendy - 3

His mistake that led to the first goal set the tone for the rest of the match and put Leeds' tails up. If he doesn't improve his work on the ball, teams will target that and his confidence in possession will not give his defenders much hope going forward.

Reece James - 4.5

He was largely poor like most of the team was today, but when moved out to right wing-back in the second half he improved slightly, giving further proof that playing in the back three does not help him or the team's performance whatsoever.

James consoles Koulibaly as the new signing is sent off IMAGO / PA Images

Thiago Silva - 5

Probably the best player on the pitch for Chelsea amongst ten poor showings today, rarely putting a foot wrong and stopping a few Leeds passes from being slipped in behind him. It would've been very interesting to see what would have happened had he not played today.

Kalidou Koulibaly - 2

Was put under great pressure by the Leeds players from minute one, and a silly early yellow card early on meant he was walking a tightrope for the majority of the game. As one of the more experienced players in the side, getting a second yellow while Chelsea were 3-0 down was really disappointing to see.

Marc Cucurella - 3

Full of energy, but not much else to say about his overall performance. He can do so much better - today was a write-off.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 3

Very disappointing today, especially after his excellent showing against Tottenham. It can't really be explained as to why his level dropped today, to be honest.

Loftus-Cheek looks on during the match IMAGO / News Images

Jorginho - 2

Was brought off with Conor Gallagher in Thomas Tuchel's first substitutions just after the hour mark. The midfield was getting completely overrun and never got going.

Conor Gallagher - 2

Was doing almost too much with the ball at times in the first half and it seemed as if the Leeds players were targeting him whenever he was in possession. A real shame to see on his first Chelsea start.

Mason Mount - 3.5

Poor in the first half but early in the second he woke up a little bit, driving with the ball upfield. However, as the game wore on towards the end, he faded again.

Kai Havertz - 1.5

The less said about Havertz the better, Was non-existent for 99.9% of the match. He really needs to start performing or his Chelsea future could be in danger.

Raheem Sterling - 3

Also largely non-existent, but got on the ball a few times - however nothing really came to fruition.

Substitutions

Christian Pulisic - 1

Lost the ball a few times and never really got into the game. Then again, who can blame him?

Hakim Ziyech - 1

Like Pulisic, never got into the swing of things. Tried a couple of potshots from distance, but nothing doing.

Cesar Azpilicueta - N/A

Ben Chilwell - N/A

A win against Leicester City at home next Saturday is a minimum now and many of the players will once again need to prove their worth to this team.

