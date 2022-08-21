Leeds United vs Chelsea | Confirmed Lineups | Premier League

Here are the confirmed teams for the Leeds United vs Chelsea game at Elland Road today.

After a disappointing result against London rivals Tottenham last week, Thomas Tuchel will be hoping his side can return to Stamford Bridge with all three points this time around.

However, with N'Golo Kante out due to a hamstring injury he picked up against Spurs, the German is going to have to change up the squad this week.

Jesse Marsch is expected to go with the same side that drew 2-2 with Southampton last weekend.

The American's side were 2-0 up thanks to two goals from Rodrigo, however, they let the lead slip and the Saints clawed back two goals to earn a draw.

IMAGO / PA Images

Leeds have strengthened their side this season and Marsch seems to have imprinted his style on the squad, so this will be a very tough game for the Blues.

With all that in mind, here are the official lineups for this afternoon's Premier League clash between Leeds United and Chelsea.

Leeds United Team

Illan Meslier,

Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Pascal Struijk,

Marc Roca, Tyler Adams,

Dan James, Brenden Aaronson, Jack Harrison,

Rodrigo Moreno.

Chelsea Team

Edouard Mendy,

Reece James, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly,

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Conor Gallagher, Marc Cucurella,

Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling.

