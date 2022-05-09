Skip to main content

Leeds United vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea face Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday night at Elland Road.

It's the final away game of the season for Thomas Tuchel's side in the league and they will want to end it with a win, putting their last-gasp draw against Wolves behind them. 

They come up against Jesse Marsch's side, who are currently in the relegation places and desperate for points, straight after they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

imago1011865438h

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Leeds United versus Chelsea on Wednesday 11 May:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kick-off gets underway at 19:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 14:30 EST

Pacific time: 11:30 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch live on Sky Sports and via the Sky Go app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on Peacock Premium.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010937331h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Leeds United vs Chelsea | Premier League

By Matt Debono46 minutes ago
imago1011823476h (2)
Transfer News

Thomas Tuchel's Summer Chelsea Transfer Wish-List Revealed as Defensive & Attacking Reinforcements Eyed

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1011837183h
News

Summer Romelu Lukaku Talks With Thomas Tuchel Planned as 'Key Player' Role Targeted

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1011629900h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel: Romelu Lukaku Can Still Prove His Chelsea Credentials Amid Summer Talks

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1009363125h
News

Inside Marcos Alonso & Thomas Tuchel's Half-Time Chelsea Bust-Up vs Wolves

By Matt Debono15 hours ago
imago1011823476h (1)
Features/Opinions

Comment: What Chelsea Need to Learn From Wolves Draw for Leeds United Clash

By Jago Hemming19 hours ago
IMG_6675
News

Revealed: Thomas Tuchel & The Nine Chelsea Players Who Watched U23s as Premier League 2 Survival Confirmed

By Matt Debono19 hours ago
imago1011816331h
News

'Chelsea Need to Push Together' - Says Cesar Azpilicueta Following Disappointing Draw With Wolves

By Jago Hemming19 hours ago