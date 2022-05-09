Leeds United vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea face Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday night at Elland Road.

It's the final away game of the season for Thomas Tuchel's side in the league and they will want to end it with a win, putting their last-gasp draw against Wolves behind them.

They come up against Jesse Marsch's side, who are currently in the relegation places and desperate for points, straight after they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Leeds United versus Chelsea on Wednesday 11 May:



Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 19:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 14:30 EST

Pacific time: 11:30 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch live on Sky Sports and via the Sky Go app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on Peacock Premium.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube