Leeds United vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea face Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Elland Road.

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side face Leeds in Yorkshire still unbeaten under the German - winning eight, and drawing three in all competitions. 

Leeds sit in 11th and have lost four of their last five in the league. 

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Leeds United versus Chelsea on Saturday 13 March:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 12:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 07:30 EST

Pacific time: 04:30 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BT Sport and available via the BT app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on NBCSN.

Referee: Kevin Friend

Full list of officials here.

