Leeds United vs Chelsea | Where to Watch / Live Stream | Kick-Off Time | UK & USA | Premier League

Chelsea visit Elland Road on Sunday to face Jesse Marsch's Leeds United and here is where to watch the game in the UK and USA.

After facing Tottenham last weekend, Chelsea will be hoping for a better result, especially if they play the same.

The Blues should have taken all three points in the London Derby but due to some incompetent refereeing, they had to settle for a point.

Despite getting a red card after the final whistle against Spurs, Thomas Tuchel will be on the sidelines with Jesse Marsch on Sunday.

The German's one-match ban has been suspended due to the club asking the FA for written reasons on why he has to miss a game.

Having the manager on the sidelines will be a boost to the players and hopefully they can get a positive result this week.

IMAGO / News Images

With all of that in mind, here is where you can watch the Leeds United vs Chelsea game at Elland Road on Sunday.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 14:00pm BST, 21st August.

United States of America

Eastern time 10:00am ET, 21st August.

Pacific time: 07:00am PT, 21st August.

Central time: 09:00am CT, 21st August.

Where to Watch / Live Stream

Supporters in the UK will be able to watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League & Sky GO.

If you are watching in the USA, you will be able to watch the game on Telemundo & USA Network.

Read More Chelsea Stories