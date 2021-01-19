Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea: Blues crumble as Lampard pressure increases

Chelsea suffered a 2-0 defeat to Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday evening at the King Power Stadium.

Frank Lampard's side were torn apart as his job as Chelsea manager comes under further threat following another defeat.

Wilfried Ndidi gave Leicester the lead in the sixth minute as he fired in off the post from the edge of the area.

James Maddison doubled the hosts lead four minutes before half-time with a neat finish past Edouard Mendy.

----------

It was a fast start to the game at the King Power but it was Leicester who took the lead. A short corner fell to Wilfried Ndidi on the edge of the area, after a mis-hit from Harvey Barnes, and his shot in the sixth minute fired in off the post past Edouard Mendy to put the hosts ahead.

(Photo by MICHAEL REGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

James Maddison almost doubled the lead in the 16th minute but his effort from range crashed off the woodwork.

Chelsea had a few chances to pull the game back as Reece James' effort at the near post was well saved by Kasper Schmeichel, before Christian Pulisic played in Callum Hudson-Odoi in the 32nd minute, but he could only hit his effort into the side netting.

Jamie Vardy should've extended the Foxes lead in the 34th minute after Marc Albrighton found the 34-year-old in behind, but Mendy was there to make a smart save from Vardy's chipped effort.

(Photo by RUI VIEIRA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Frank Lampard's men saw their lack of fortune continue as four minutes later they thought they had a penalty after Jonny Evans fouled Christian Pulisic. But Craig Pawson's initial penalty decision was overturned by VAR after it was revealed to be outside the area.

And the Blues were left counting their lack of fortune as four minutes before the break, James Maddison slotted past Mendy neatly after a looping ball fell to him inside the box.

(Photo by TIM KEETON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Leicester should've added a third in the 50th minute as James Justin met a cross at the back post, but he could only steer his unmarked header wide.

Marc Albrighton had the ball in the net five minutes later but the flag was raised to spare Chelsea another conceded goal.

Mendy was back in the action in the 57th minute as he made a superb stop with his feet to deny Youri Tielemans after Vardy fouled him one on one against Antonio Rudiger.

Lampard had had enough as he brought on Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner in the 68th minute. Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertx were replaced.

(Photo by Rui Vieira - Pool/Getty Images)

Vardy almost had Leicester's third in the 80th minute but he over-ran the ball after twisting and turning inside to find space, following an outstanding ball from Timothy Castagne.

Werner thought he had halved the deficit in the 86th minute as he converted Ziyech's free-kick, but he was ruled out for offside.

But it ended in defeat for Lampard's men, who showed a lack of desire and looked beaten as soon as the first goal went in after six minutes.

Serious question marks now hang over Lampard's head. He's hanging on for dear life now at Chelsea.

----------

