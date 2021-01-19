NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Leicester City vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea face Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday night at the King Power Stadium.

Frank Lampard's side ended a run of three straight away defeats in the league against Fulham at the weekend and will be looking to make it back-to-back wins on the road in the league. 

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Leicester City versus Chelsea on Tuesday 19 January:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:15 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:15 EST

Pacific time: 12:15 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports and available via the Sky Go app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on NBC Sports.

Referee: Craig Pawson

Full list of officials here.

