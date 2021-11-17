Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Leicester City vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Everything you need to know to watch the game.
Author:

Chelsea face Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at the King Power Stadium in their first game back after the November international break.

It was a disappointing 1-1 draw for Thomas Tuchel's side earlier this month prior to the break as they were held by Burnley at home despite a dominant display at Stamford Bridge. 

The Blues are still top of the league on 26 points, three points clear of second place Manchester City, and come up against a Foxes side who were also involved in a 1-1 draw with Leeds United in their last outing. 

imago1007847999h

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Leicester City versus Chelsea on Saturday 20 November:

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 12:30 UK time.

Read More

United States of America

Eastern time: 07:30 EST

Pacific time: 04:30 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch live on BT Sport 1 and the BT app. 

US customers can view the Premier League clash on NBCSN.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007051631h (1)
Match Coverage

Leicester City vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

1 minute ago
imago1006511429h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Leicester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

31 minutes ago
imago1007577456h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Considering Move for Chelsea Winger Hakim Ziyech

1 hour ago
imago1006947045h
News

Report: Chelsea 'Refused' to Include Conor Gallagher Option to Buy Clause in Crystal Palace Loan Deal

1 hour ago
imago1007015595h
News

Report: Chelsea Make Major Contract Decision to Extend Cesar Azpilicueta's Deal

2 hours ago
imago1007869423h
News

Report: Conor Gallagher Has 'Reservations & Fears' Over Chelsea Future Despite Impressive Crystal Palace Form

2 hours ago
imago1001438027h
News

Petr Cech: Win Over Atletico Madrid Gave Chelsea 'We Can Do It Against Anybody' Attitude in Champions League Title Quest

3 hours ago
imago1002916326h
News

Kai Havertz Admits He Knew That Chelsea Would Reach the Champions League Final Last Season

14 hours ago