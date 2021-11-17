Leicester City vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Everything you need to know to watch the game.

Chelsea face Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at the King Power Stadium in their first game back after the November international break.

It was a disappointing 1-1 draw for Thomas Tuchel's side earlier this month prior to the break as they were held by Burnley at home despite a dominant display at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are still top of the league on 26 points, three points clear of second place Manchester City, and come up against a Foxes side who were also involved in a 1-1 draw with Leeds United in their last outing.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Leicester City versus Chelsea on Saturday 20 November:



United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 12:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 07:30 EST

Pacific time: 04:30 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch live on BT Sport 1 and the BT app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on NBCSN.

