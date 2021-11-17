Leicester City vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League
Chelsea face Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at the King Power Stadium in their first game back after the November international break.
It was a disappointing 1-1 draw for Thomas Tuchel's side earlier this month prior to the break as they were held by Burnley at home despite a dominant display at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues are still top of the league on 26 points, three points clear of second place Manchester City, and come up against a Foxes side who were also involved in a 1-1 draw with Leeds United in their last outing.
Here are all the details that you need to tune into Leicester City versus Chelsea on Saturday 20 November:
United Kingdom
Kick-off gets underway at 12:30 UK time.
United States of America
Eastern time: 07:30 EST
Pacific time: 04:30 PST
How to Watch
For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch live on BT Sport 1 and the BT app.
US customers can view the Premier League clash on NBCSN.
