Lille 1-2 Chelsea: Pulisic and Azpilicueta Goals Send Chelsea to the Champions League Quarter-Finals

Chelsea have advanced to the Champions League quarter-finals after beating Lille 2-1 on the night, and 4-1 on aggregate. 

The hosts took the lead through a Burak Yilmaz penalty as Jorginho was adjudged to have handled in the box, but Christian Pulisic equalised in stoppage time at the end of the first half. 

A second half goal from Cesar Azpilicueta soon settled the tie and ensured Chelsea advanced to the quarter-finals of the competition for the second season running. 

Thomas Tuchel opted for a three man midfield against their French opponents, with N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic all being named in the starting XI.

Kai Havertz and Pulisic were the two men up top for the Blues.

Chelsea were moving the ball around well in the opening moments of the game.

Thiago Silva was required, however, to make a good block from a Lille shot on goal, and the resulting corner was eventually cleared.

imago1010647203h

The hosts had a free-kick just outside of the box, but it was fired over the bar.

Possession was fairly even between the two sides, with both teams looking to push forward in the search of the opener.

Kovacic was able to pull off a nice bit of skill to get past a couple of Lille players, but the attack resulted in nothing.

A Marcos Alonso cross sent into the box was teasing, but neither Havertz or Pulisic were able to get onto the end of it.

imago1010647175h

The tempo of the game began to die down, with neither side looking particularly threatening.

Andreas Christensen went down with an injury and was replaced by Trevoh Chalobah in the Blues' backline.

VAR was soon called into action to check for a Lille penalty after a handball by Jorginho and after the referee went to the pitch-side monitor, a spot-kick was awarded to the hosts.

Yilmaz stepped up in the 38th minute and scored to make it 1-0 to Lille on the night.

imago1010646890h

Chelsea were looking to get an instant response after the goal, but Alonso's set pieces were not good enough to create any chances.

However, they soon equalised through Pulisic in stoppage time at the end of the half!

A neat through ball from Jorginho found the run of the American, who slotted it past the goalkeeper and into the bottom left corner.

The referee soon blew for half time, with the score level at the break.

At the start of the second half, Mason Mount came on to replace Kovacic for Chelsea.

Lille very nearly took the lead through Yilmaz again, but his header from inside the box went just wide of Edouard Mendy's goal.

Mount's introduction saw the Blues go back to their trusted 3-4-3 formation, switching from the 3-5-2 that was played in the first half.

Pulisic soon won a foul for his side outside the box but his side weren't able to make the most of the chance, despite Antonio Rudiger's attempted volley.

imago1010647146h

Chalobah was down receiving treatment, but he was able to continue.

The hosts were close to scoring again as Xeka caught the Chelsea defence sleeping and his header from close range hit the post, with Mendy soon collecting.

As the match progressed, the Blues were quiet in terms of looking for their second goal of the evening.

However, they soon took the lead through captain Azpilicueta in the 71st minute to make it 2-1!

imago1010645800h

Mount sent a great cross from the left towards the back post, with Azpilicueta then netting into the roof of the net.

Romelu Lukaku and Ruben Loftus-Cheek then came on to replace Jorginho and Pulisic respectively.

As the match approached its remaining ten minutes, the Blues looked to hold onto their lead and see the game out.

Lille continued to attack in the hopes of finding an equaliser but the visiting defence remained strong.

imago1010648068h

Chelsea's final substitution saw Hakim Ziyech replace Havertz up front.

With the clock ticking down, Tuchel's side were able to see the game out against their French hosts.

The referee soon blew the whistle for full time and the Blues now advance to the quarter-finals of the competition.

imago1007504092h
