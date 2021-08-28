Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea: Ten Man Chelsea Hold on in Fine Defensive Perfomance

Chelsea held on to earn a point at Anfield, having been down to ten men for 45 minutes.

Chelsea were ahead after 20 minutes as Kai Havertz fantastically converted a Reece James corner.

Liverpool equalised in controversial circumstances in a move that saw Reece James dismissed before Mohammed Salah converted the penalty.

But the Blues held on to take a point.

It was Liverpool who started the brighter of the two sides, pressing high up the pitch and having lots of early possession.

The first chance fell to the hosts as Harvey Elliot picked the ball up on the edge of the Chelsea box and flashed a low driven shot just wide.

The Blues settled into the game, looking comfortable in possession and going forward.

Chelsea were ahaed on the 21st minute and it was Champions League winner Havertz! Marcos Alonso wins a corner, which Reece James steps up to take. The wing-back's cross looked underhit but the set piece worked to perfection as the German drifted to the front post and glanced a backwards header over Alisson in the Liverpool net.

Liverpool found themself level in controversial circumstances seconds before half-time, with Chelsea reduced to ten men.

A scramble in the box sees Liverpool head onto the bar following a corner. The ball falls to Sadio Mane, who pokes a shot on target. Reece James is on the line to clear and the game contined until VAR advised Anthony Taylor to look at the pitch-side monitor.

The referee went to view the incident and deemed James to have cleared the ball with his arm illegally, dismissing the defender before Salah converted from the spot.

The Chelsea players and staff were in disbelief by the decision as the ball appeared to bounce oFF James and onto his hand.

The second half saw Chelsea bring on Thiago Silva and Mateo Kovacic for N'Golo Kante and Havertz.

Liverpool registered the first shot on target of the half as Virgil Van Dijk drilled a shot from 30 yards out, which was kept out by Edouard Mendy.

It was wave after wave of red attacks as ten men Chelsea defended deep in the second half.

There was a rare Chelsea chance as Romelu Lukaku broke and found Mason Mount, who picked out Cesar Azpilicueta. The defender crossed the ball to the far post where Alonso was to nod the ball down to Lukaku, whose shot was blocked.

The Blues kept holding on as Liverpool resulted to long shots and Thomsa Tuchel's side attempted to hit the hosts on the counter attack.

Lukaku played a fantastic one-two with Kovacic, who got a shot off but it could not beat Alisson with ten minutes remaining.

It was a fantastic defensive display from the Blues, who defended brilliantly in the second half to come away with a point on the road.

