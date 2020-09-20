10-man Chelsea were defeated by Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Sadio Mane bagged a brace in west London as the Reds came out 2-0 victors to hand Chelsea their first defeat on the new Premier League season.

Chelsea were reduced to ten men in first-half added time after Andreas Christensen pulled down Sadio Mane through on goal.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring in the 50th minute as the Reds took advantage of Christensen's sending off as he guided his header past Kepa.

Mane bagged a brace shortly after as he capitalised on a defensive error, after Kepa passed it straight to the Liverpool forward and he tapped into an empty net.

Chelsea had the chance to pull a goal back from the penalty spot but Alisson saved Jorginho's penalty after Thiago fouled Timo Werner in the box.

Timo Werner and N'Golo Kante had early opportunities to shoot for the Blues but Liverpool's defence kept the Blues out in the early stages.

Roberto Firmino almost opened the scoring after Mohamed Salah beat Kepa Arrizabalaga to the ball and delivered a low cross, but Andreas Christensen averted the danger.

Just after the 30 minute mark, the ball dropped to Werner and he rolled a shot from the edge of the area just past Alisson's right-hand post.

Salah looked dangerous as he flashed a low cross across the box in the 34th minute, but no Liverpool player could pounce to put Jurgen Klopp's side into the lead in west London.

The visitors started to find more openings with Andy Robertson having the next half chance after Jordan Henderson found him at the back post, but he could only fire into the ground and wide.

Werner was hoping for a debut goal and in the 37th minute he had his blushes spared. Kai Havertz was played in and he squared it to his German compatriot but his shot was well side, however the flag was raised for offside.

Chelsea's afternoon got tougher in first-half stoppage time as Andreas Christensen was sent off for pulling down Mane as the last man.

Both managers made changes at the break as Fikayo Tomori replaced Kai Havertz, while Thiago Alcântara came on for his Liverpool debut, replacing Jordan Henderson.

Five minutes into the second-half and Liverpool made the man advantage count. Roberto Firmino clipped it into the box from the byline and Mane steered his header past Kepa into the corner.

They doubled their lead four minutes later, Mane the scorer again as Kepa passed it straight to the forward and he tapped it into an empty net.

Kepa denied Wijnaldium with his feet in the 65th minute to keep the scores at two nil.

Mason Mount saw his curling effort fly just over Alisson's bar as Chelsea looked for a consolation goal in west London.

Chelsea were awarded a penalty in the 73rd minute after Thiago fouled Werner. But Jorginho stepped up and Alisson denied the Italian.

Ross Barkley and Tammy Abraham were introduced with ten minutes to go as midfield duo Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho made way.

Thiago tried to find a goal on his debut from distance with eight minutes to go, but his effort flew wide of the goal.

Abraham tried finding a consolation to half the deficit but Alisson got down low and parried it away.

But Liverpool held on to keep a clean sheet in west London to take the points back to Merseyside.

Chelsea's next outing in the league is away to West Brom next Saturday.

